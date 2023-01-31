Frankfort High will recognize the second half of the inaugural class of the FHS Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Frankfort and Augusta.

The induction ceremony will begin around 4 p.m.

FHS logo

