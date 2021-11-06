Last year, Frankfort’s football team cruised past Eminence in the regular season, winning 51-38, then lost to the Warriors in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs 21-20.

The Panthers made sure that didn’t happen again.

Frankfort's Jaden Morgan, carrying the ball, heads to the outside with teammate Mykell Sullivan (50) looking to make a block during Friday's playoff game against Eminence. Frankfort won 57-27. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Eminence scored first Friday at Sower Field, but FHS was in charge the rest of the way, posting a 57-27 victory in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Frankfort will play Kentucky Country Day Friday in Louisville in the second round.

The Warriors had little trouble moving the ball on their first scoring drive, which was capped with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Blaze Berry to Adonis Whitney. The pair also connected on the two-point conversion attempt for an 8-0 Eminence lead with 6:54 left in the first quarter.

Just 50 seconds later, Frankfort’s Azeno Williams went 11 yards for a touchdown, and Jaden Morgan ran for the conversion to tie the game.

The game remained tied at the end of the first quarter, but 20 unanswered points from the Panthers in the second quarter gave them a 28-8 halftime lead.

Frankfort's Thiago Pires (24) runs with the ball as a teammate tries to block Eminence's Adonis Whitney (11) during Friday's playoff game at Sower Field. FHS won 57-27. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“Last year we beat them and we thought we could beat them again,” FHS senior lineman Adrian Spencer said. “This year we had a more strategic approach. We didn’t think because we beat them once we’d go in and beat them again.”

In the second quarter, Williams scored on a 12-yard run, Larry Carter had an 8-yard touchdown run, and Morgan went 57 yards for the final touchdown of the period.

Morgan also ran for the conversion after Carter’s touchdown.

FHS coach Craig Foley said last year’s playoff game against Eminence wasn’t a big topic of discussion with his team during the week.

“We didn’t bring it up too much to the players, just a couple of times,” he said. “The biggest thing we just kept telling these guys if we can get back to playing like we were three weeks ago everything is going to be fine.

“I think we finally got back to where we were.”

Frankfort scored the first touchdown of the third quarter after recovering a fumble on the kickoff. It took just 14 seconds with Morgan scoring from 9 yards out. Will Lairson kicked the extra point to make the score 35-8.

After Berry hit Whitney with a 26-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-14 with 8:40 left in the third, Frankfort scored two more times before the quarter ended.

Morgan scored on a short run with Lairson kicking the extra point for the first touchdown.

On the second, quarterback Sam Davis pitched the ball to Charlie Ellis, who completed a 26-yard touchdown pass Carter. Ellis, the holder on the extra-point attempt, recovered the ball after a bad snap and completed the conversion pass to Aiden Monroe.

That made the score 50-14 and sent the game to a running clock.

“Like I told the kids, I’m so proud of them,” Foley said. “They were very unselfish tonight. Against Berea and against (Western) Hills last week I thought they played selfish so we’ve tried to get them out of that, and tonight I thought they played very unselfish. I thought they played for each other really well tonight.”

Frankfort’s Cameron Stone scored on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Lairson kicked the extra point.

Eminence’s Davontaye Saunders scored the game’s final touchdown on a 65-yard run.

The Warriors finish the year 7-4.

Next up for the Panthers (7-4) is a rematch with Kentucky Country Day (9-2), which went undefeated in the district. KCD defeated Frankfort 28-20 on Oct. 15 at Sower Field.

“We have to carry this momentum into next week,” Foley said. “And we have the potential to do it. We’ve said all along if we can pull this together like this, we feel like we can make a deep little playoff run.

“We know going down to KCD is going to be tough. They’re playing well right now as well, but we’ve got the opportunity. That’s all we can ask for.”

