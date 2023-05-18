Frankfort's Steven Hamilton (22) heads home on a single by Drew Ludwig as Great Crossing catcher Zach Morris fields a throw in the third inning of Wednesday's 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. Hamilton was safe on the play. Great Crossing won the game 15-5. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Ty Hancock reaches for the bag as Great Crossing third baseman Chase Coulter waits for the throw during the fourth inning Wednesday in the 41st District tournament at Western Hills. Hancock was called safe at third. Great Crossing won the game 15-5. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s baseball team scored a run in the top of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on Great Crossing in the 41st District tournament semifinals Wednesday at Western Hills.
Great Crossing responded with four runs in the bottom of the first, and the Warhawks didn’t trail again, going on to a 15-5 victory putting them in the district championship game.
The title game will be played Thursday at WHHS at 7 p.m. with Great Crossing taking on Franklin County.
“Pitching and defense,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said about the difference in his team’s game with Great Crossing. “We didn’t pitch well, and we didn’t play defense well.
“When you have 11 hits you’re swinging the bat really well.”
The Panthers had two of their 11 hits in the first inning with a single by Garrett Wellman and a double by James Sebree. A sacrifice fly by Steven Hamilton brought Wellman home with Frankfort’s first run.
The Warhawks scored four runs in the first on three hits and two Frankfort errors.
The score stayed 4-1 until the third inning, when FHS scored two runs on singles by Garrett Wellman, Jonathan Smith and Drew Ludwig and a double by Hamilton.
Great Crossing scored three runs in the bottom of the third for a 7-3 lead and broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning for a 12-4 advantage.
Neither team scored in the fifth, but FHS added a run in the sixth, and Great Crossing scored twice in the bottom of the inning to end the game on the mercy rule.
The Panthers end their season at 15-13.
“We’ve had a good year,” McConathy said. “We’re finishing with a winning record, and that hasn’t been done since 2002. I really hate this for our seniors. This is my first class going through.”
Garrett Wellman hit three singles for the Panthers while Hamilton hit a double and single, and Smith singled twice. Sebree doubled, and Austin Wellman, Ludwig and Ty Hancock each had a base hit.
Garrett Wellman was FHS’ starting pitcher, and Smith and Hancock pitched in relief.
Dustin Hoffman led Great Crossing’s offense with four hits, two singles and two doubles.
Nate Adkins started on the mound for the Warhawks and went 3 1/3 innings before being relieved by Nate Beavens.
Frankfort will graduate five players from this year’s team — Jay Dutta, Hancock, Dawson Pearl, Austin Wellman and Garrett Wellman.
