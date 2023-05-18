Frankfort’s baseball team scored a run in the top of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on Great Crossing in the 41st District tournament semifinals Wednesday at Western Hills.

Great Crossing responded with four runs in the bottom of the first, and the Warhawks didn’t trail again, going on to a 15-5 victory putting them in the district championship game.

051823.FH Hamilton-GCross Morris_ly.JPG

Frankfort's Steven Hamilton (22) heads home on a single by Drew Ludwig as Great Crossing catcher Zach Morris fields a throw in the third inning of Wednesday's 41st District tournament game at Western Hills. Hamilton was safe on the play. Great Crossing won the game 15-5. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
051823.FH Hancock-GCross Coulter_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Ty Hancock reaches for the bag as Great Crossing third baseman Chase Coulter waits for the throw during the fourth inning Wednesday in the 41st District tournament at Western Hills. Hancock was called safe at third. Great Crossing won the game 15-5. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

