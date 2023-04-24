Frankfort's Houston Hancock (16) slides into home plate as Western Hills catcher Austin Caldwell gets ready to make the tag during the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader at WHHS. Hancock was called safe on the play. FHS won both games of the doubleheader. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s baseball team took two games from Western Hills Thursday, but one game made FHS coach Travis McConathy a lot happier than the other.
The Panthers defeated Western Hills 11-4 in the first game and 15-0 in the nightcap. The second game was called in the third inning on the mercy rule.
“I was not pleased with the effort in the first game,” McConathy said. “We won 11-4, and the pitching was OK, but I didn’t like the way we approached the game at all.
“We had a little talk before the second game about effort, focus, mental toughness, and that showed up in the second game.”
FHS had 11 hits in the first game. Jonathan Smith hit a double and single, Drew Ludwig and Ty Hancock singled twice, James Sebree hit a double, and Austin Wellman, Garrett Wellman, Steven Hamilton and Parker Hammons each had a base hit.
Smith pitched four innings and was the winning pitcher, and Austin Wellman finished the game in relief.
Western Hills’ hits were two singles from Chris Clark, a double by Luis Fuentes, and singles from Cole Brown, Cole Semones and Reagan Hunter.
Garrett Wellman pitched a one-hitter for the Panthers in the second game.
Frankfort had four hits — doubles by Sebree and Smith and singles by Hamilton and Hancock.
Western Hills’ hit was a single by Clark.
“I can’t say enough about Garrett,” McConathy said. “He’s doing a great job pitching, and he’s hitting his spots.”
• Frankfort defeated Grant County 6-2 Friday at Charlie Figg Field.
Sebree hit a double and single, and Smith singled twice. Ludwig hit a double, and Hancock, Garrett Wellman, Harrison Risk and Carter Roth each hit a single.
Hamilton was the starting pitcher and went five innings, and Ludwig and Hancock finished the game in relief. Hamilton was the winning pitcher.
• Western Hills lost 8-7 Saturday at Madison Southern. Logan Aldridge and Ethan Allison each hit a double, and Owen Woodson, Clay Devers and Clark each had a base hit.
Book them Allison had three runs batted in, Clark had two, and Reagan Hunter had one RBI.
Aldridge was the starting pitcher and went three innings, and Carter Ellis pitched three innings in relief. Griffin Hurst closed out the game, pitching one-third of an inning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.