After opening the season 0-2, Frankfort’s football team has gone 2-1 in its last three games and secured a home game for the first round of the playoffs.
The Panthers’ latest win was a 44-0 shutout Thursday against district opponent Berea at Sower Field, a victory that secured second place in the district for FHS.
“Our defense played with a lot of confidence,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. "We changed things up a little bit and moved some people around.”
FHS’ Azeno Williams scored the only touchdown in the first quarter, and the Panthers added three in the second period.
Sam Davis hit Charlie Ellis with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 9:14 left in the quarter. About 20 seconds later, Williams returned an interception for a touchdown and an 18-0 lead. Will Lairson kicked the extra point to make the score 19-0.
Davis’ second touchdown pass of the quarter went for 8 yards to Cameron Stone, giving FHS a 25-0 halftime lead.
Despite the lead, Foley wasn’t happy with his team and kept them on the field during halftime.
What made him unhappy?
“There were several things,” he said. “Our offense struggled, and they had a couple of good plays. We dropped some passes. We threw the ball some tonight because they weren’t expecting that with the weather conditions.
“Sometimes I have to remember that even though we have a few seniors on the team, we’re still very young and immature, and we just have to grow.”
It took nearly the entire third quarter before Frankfort scored its fifth touchdown, this one coming on a pass from Davis to Thiago Pires with 1:52 left in the period.
Just 54 seconds into the fourth quarter, Williams scored on a 30-yard run, and Lairson kicked the extra point for a 38-0 lead.
Frankfort’s final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Parker Hammons with 4:20 remaining.
While Foley wasn’t pleased with his team’s play in the first half, he did see some things he liked from his team.
“I loved the way our guys were flying to the ball on defense,” he said. “We were flying to the ball on offense, too. Our wideouts blocked extremely well and allowed us to run the ball.
“Once we figured out they were overloading, we made an adjustment and had some success there.”
Berea (0-7) finishes fourth in the district.
Frankfort (2-3) is scheduled to close out the regular season Nov. 6 at Henry County. The Panthers will host Eminence in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Nov. 13.
