Frankfort head football coach Yogi Davis and his wife Lucy celebrated their anniversary with their daughter Lola Friday at Sower Field, where the Panthers defeated Iroquois 37-0 for Davis' first win as a head coach. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort High’s football team turned things around in a hurry.
A week after forfeiting a game to Rockcastle County because several players were out with injuries or illness, FHS rolled past Iroquois 37-0 Friday at Sower Field.
It was the Panthers’ first win of the season and the first career victory for FHS first-year coach Yogi Davis.
“I was highly impressed,” Davis said. “I just told them right there in the huddle, that’s what a week of preparation looks like, that’s what a week of effort looks like, that’s what a week of having leadership looks like, that’s what a week of buying in looks like. I was very proud of the guys and their effort this week.”
The Panthers led 16-0 at halftime with all 16 points coming in the first quarter. Dakyo Washington scored both touchdowns, catching a pass from quarterback J.D. Smith for the first and rushing for the second.
FHS added two points late in the quarter on a safety. Iroquois was punting deep in its own territory when a bad snap sent the ball over the punter’s head, and a Raider was tackled in the end zone.
Frankfort scored less than three minutes into the second half on a 45-yard pass from Smith to Monte Hairston. Smith ran 7 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter, and Kamarion Carter intercepted a pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown with 4:36 left in the third, sending the game to a running clock.
Will Coblin went 5-for-5 on point-after kicks.
While FHS excelled in several areas, there was one that caught Davis’ attention.
“Just our effort tonight, and guys doing their job and just the camaraderie amongst the team,” he said. “There wasn’t no bickering, there wasn’t no finger pointing. It was a lot of pick me up and it was a real team game. You can win a whole lot of ballgames like that.”
Davis said game experience has helped not just his team improve, but it’s done the same for him.
“For me personally, coaching wise, the first couple games were like drinking out of a fire hydrant, just trying to get my bearings,” he said. “Like I said before, it’s just different making decisions, calling the defense, calling the offense and trying to make sure everyone’s getting playing time.
“All that is a lot, but this is my third game as head coach and I feel like I’m getting the gist of it, I’m getting it down pat, and tonight I was way more poised, way more calm, cool and collected than I was in the past.”
Frankfort is now 1-3. The Panthers have a bye week next week and plays its next game at home Sept. 22 against Fairdale for homecoming.
Friday’s win was Frankfort’s 350th home victory in school history, and it came on Davis’ anniversary.
“She’s been with me my whole football coaching career, and she’s watched my development,” Davis said of his wife, Lucy, “so for me to get my first win on our anniversary, I don’t think anything else could be more special than what happened today.”
