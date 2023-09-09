Frankfort High’s football team turned things around in a hurry.

A week after forfeiting a game to Rockcastle County because several players were out with injuries or illness, FHS rolled past Iroquois 37-0 Friday at Sower Field.

Frankfort's Kamarion Carter (23) returns an interception 99 yards for a touchdown during Friday's game against Iroquois at Sower Field. FHS won 37-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Elijah Goins (24) tries to get past Iroquois defender Garvin Samuels Friday at Sower Field. Frankfort won 37-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort quarterback J.D. Smith (5) heads for the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run in the second half of Friday's game against Iroquois at Sower Field. FHS won 37-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort head football coach Yogi Davis and his wife Lucy celebrated their anniversary with their daughter Lola Friday at Sower Field, where the Panthers defeated Iroquois 37-0 for Davis' first win as a head coach. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

