Caleb Hack hit the game-winning shot with 21 seconds left in overtime and added a free throw for good measure as Frankfort’s boys basketball team defeated Lafayette 65-62 Thursday afternoon at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The game was close throughout, with FHS leading 15-14 after the first quarter and keeping a one-point lead through the next two quarters, 26-25 at halftime and 44-43 at the end of the third quarter.

