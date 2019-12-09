Frankfort’s boys basketball team had three players in double figures as the Panthers defeated Carroll County 71-64 Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
Chaz Austin led FHS with 27 points, and Will O’Bryan and Jackson Twombly both scored 16 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Charlie Ellis, Ronnie Moore and Nate O’Bryan with four points each.
Twombly had seven rebounds, and Ellis had five.
Frankfort, which lost to Mason County 80-31 Saturday in the Kentucky Bank Classic at Paris, played at Burgin Monday night.
FHS’ next game is at home Wednesday against Danville.