Frankfort’s boys basketball team won its final home game of the season Friday, beating Paris 52-45 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

FHS had three players in double figures, led by Chaz Austin with 20 points. Will O’Bryan and Jackson Twombly both scored 11 points.

Also scoring for the Panthers were Jordan Blythe with five points, Delano Craig and Reed Miklavcic with two points each and Charlie Ellis with one point.

FHS (15-14) closes out the regular season Thursday at Shelby County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription