Frankfort’s boys basketball team lost to Lexington Christian 55-49 in the first round of the 11th Region All “A” Classic Tuesday at Berea.
LCA (2-2) led 11-6 after the first quarter, but the Panthers rallied for a 25-23 halftime lead. The Eagles regained the lead at 35-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Nate O’Bryan led FHS with 15 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Blythe scored 12 points for FHS, and Jackson Twombly had 10.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Charlie Ellis with seven points, Caleb Hack with three and Ashtin Austin with two points.
Anderson Green and Jeffrey Selby both scored 15 points to lead LCA.
Frankfort (1-3) will play its next game Friday at Western Hills. It will be the district opener for both teams.
