Frankfort’s boys basketball team never trailed Wednesday, but the Panthers had to withstand a couple of Sayre rallies before pulling out a 66-57 win in their season opener at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

FHS led 16-8 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime.

The Spartans (0-2) pulled within eight points in the third quarter, but FHS responded with a 10-2 run to lead 42-26 at the end of the period.

Both teams were in the double bonus in the fourth quarter, and a total of 29 free throws were taken in the period.

The Spartans cut the lead to 12 points, 62-50, with 2:14 left in the game. Frankfort scored the next four points, and Sayre closed the game with a seven-point run.

The two teams combined for 43 fouls, and each team had two players foul out.

Frankfort (1-0) plays its next game at home Friday against Carroll County.

SAYRE (57) — Michael Madden 8, Cory Givens 11, Lee Helmers 1, Trey Atkins 9, Zander Collett 25, Cole Pennington 3.

FRANKFORT (66) — Charlie Ellis 5, Jordan Blythe 2, Chaz Austin 21, Will O’Bryan 11, Jackson Twombly 18, Nate O’Bryan 9.

