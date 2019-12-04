Frankfort’s boys basketball team never trailed Wednesday, but the Panthers had to withstand a couple of Sayre rallies before pulling out a 66-57 win in their season opener at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
FHS led 16-8 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime.
The Spartans (0-2) pulled within eight points in the third quarter, but FHS responded with a 10-2 run to lead 42-26 at the end of the period.
Both teams were in the double bonus in the fourth quarter, and a total of 29 free throws were taken in the period.
The Spartans cut the lead to 12 points, 62-50, with 2:14 left in the game. Frankfort scored the next four points, and Sayre closed the game with a seven-point run.
The two teams combined for 43 fouls, and each team had two players foul out.
Frankfort (1-0) plays its next game at home Friday against Carroll County.
SAYRE (57) — Michael Madden 8, Cory Givens 11, Lee Helmers 1, Trey Atkins 9, Zander Collett 25, Cole Pennington 3.
FRANKFORT (66) — Charlie Ellis 5, Jordan Blythe 2, Chaz Austin 21, Will O’Bryan 11, Jackson Twombly 18, Nate O’Bryan 9.