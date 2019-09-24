Frankfort's boys soccer team has had a string of tough matches, going 1-4 in its last four matches.
The Panthers put all that behind them Tuesday, dominating Scott County for a 3-0 win at Sower Soccer Complex.
"We weren't worried about about prior matches," FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. "We were focused on this match, getting better and going forward."
Frankfort (9-6) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Reed Miklavcic and Ethan Vermillion. Ty Hancock had the assist on Vermillion's goal, and Vermillion assisted on Miklavcic's score.
The only goal of the second half came on a goal by Miklavcic with 29 minutes left in the match.
Among the teams FHS played prior to Scott County were district opponent Great Crossing, DeSales and Bryan Station.
"We do want to schedule strong opponents," Kennedy said. "We know our district is always tough.
"This was a good bounce-back for us after a string of strong opponents. We came out and scored early, and we were able to put away a hard-working Scott County team."
Sam Yocum had the shutout in goal for the Panthers.
FHS plays its next match Thursday at Mercer County.