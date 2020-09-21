Frankfort High's boys soccer team played Lexington Christian close Sunday, but LCA came away with a 4-3 win in the championship match of the All "A" 11th Region Tournament played at Lexington Christian.
FHS led twice, at 1-0 and 2-1. The score was 1-1 at halftime.
Ethan Vermillion scored all of Frankfort's goals.
The Panthers played at Western Hills Saturday night and won 2-1 in match that went to a shootout.
The score was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation with FHS' Adam Gritton and WHHS' Wade Sutley scoring. In the shootout, Frankfort's Ty Hancock, McLain Barber and Tyron Reynolds all made their shots.
Frankfort (4-1) plays its next game Thursday at Walton-Verona. The Panthers' game with Great Crossing on Tuesday has been called off because the Great Crossing team is in COVID-19 quarantine.
The Wolverines (4-1) play at home tonight against Spencer County.
