Frankfort High's boys soccer team played Lexington Christian close Sunday, but LCA came away with a 4-3 win in the championship match of the All "A" 11th Region Tournament played at Lexington Christian.

FHS led twice, at 1-0 and 2-1. The score was 1-1 at halftime.

Ethan Vermillion scored all of Frankfort's goals.

The Panthers played at Western Hills Saturday night and won 2-1 in match that went to a shootout.

The score was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation with FHS' Adam Gritton and WHHS' Wade Sutley scoring. In the shootout, Frankfort's Ty Hancock, McLain Barber and Tyron Reynolds all made their shots.

Frankfort (4-1) plays its next game Thursday at Walton-Verona. The Panthers' game with Great Crossing on Tuesday has been called off because the Great Crossing team is in COVID-19 quarantine.

The Wolverines (4-1) play at home tonight against Spencer County.

