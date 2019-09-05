Frankfort High’s boys soccer team lost to Model 3-1 Thursday in the first round of the 11th Region All “A” Classic in Model.

Reed Miklavcic scored the Panthers’ goal.

FHS (7-2) plays its next match Tuesday at Bryan Station.

