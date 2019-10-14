Frankfort’s boys soccer team knew what it was going to face in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament, taking on No. 8 Tates Creek Monday at Tates Creek.
The Commodores took a 3-0 win over FHS to advance to the semifinals today at Sower Soccer Complex.
“We recognized that Tates Creek was a strong team, and we put a game plan in to try and minimize their offensive opportunities and to be opportunistic when we had our chances,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said.
“We held them scoreless for awhile. They scored their first goal at the 33rd minute of the first half.”
Tates Creek led 1-0 at halftime.
The Commodores’ first goal of the second half came on a penalty kick after the Panthers were whistled for a foul in the box, and the final goal came a minute later.
“We stuck to our game plan and defended with toughness and pride and heart,” Kennedy said. “We really made Tates Creek earn the victory tonight.”
FHS didn’t have a lot of scoring opportunities.
“We had a few on counterattacks,” Kennedy said, “but they’re strong everywhere on the field, and they were able to minimize our threats.”
Frankfort finishes at 11-10 and graduates four seniors off this year’s team. They are Reed Miklavcic, Delano Craig, George Perry and Chase Austin.
“Our seniors exemplified what it means to a be a student-athlete,” Kennedy said.
“They gave it their all night in and night out, and they led a pretty young team.”
The Panthers will return nine starters from this year’s team.