Frankfort’s boys soccer team lost 8-2 to Bryan Station Tuesday in Lexington.
Reed Miklavcic scored both of FHS’ goals on free kicks.
The Panthers (7-3) play their next match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against DeSales at Sower Soccer Complex.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Frankfort’s boys soccer team lost 8-2 to Bryan Station Tuesday in Lexington.
Reed Miklavcic scored both of FHS’ goals on free kicks.
The Panthers (7-3) play their next match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against DeSales at Sower Soccer Complex.