Frankfort’s boys soccer team lost 8-2 to Bryan Station Tuesday in Lexington.

Reed Miklavcic scored both of FHS’ goals on free kicks.

The Panthers (7-3) play their next match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against DeSales at Sower Soccer Complex.

