Frankfort's boys soccer team opened the season Saturday with two wins in the All "A" 11th Region Tournament at Berea to advance to the tournament final.
FHS defeated Model 4-2 in the semifinals. The match was called because of lightning.
Adam Gritton, Ethan Vermillion, Preston Barber and Tyron Reynolds all scored for the Panthers.
In the opener, Frankfort shut out Berea 6-0. Vermillion and Gritton both scored twice, and Reynolds and David Rebolledo each scored a goal.
FHS is scheduled to play Sayre or Lexington Christian Sunday at 6 p.m. in the final at Berea. The Sayre-LCA semifinal Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather.
