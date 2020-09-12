FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team opened the season Saturday with two wins in the All "A" 11th Region Tournament at Berea to advance to the tournament final.

FHS defeated Model 4-2 in the semifinals. The match was called because of lightning.

Adam Gritton, Ethan Vermillion, Preston Barber and Tyron Reynolds all scored for the Panthers.

In the opener, Frankfort shut out Berea 6-0. Vermillion and Gritton both scored twice, and Reynolds and David Rebolledo each scored a goal.

FHS is scheduled to play Sayre or Lexington Christian Sunday at 6 p.m. in the final at Berea. The Sayre-LCA semifinal Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription