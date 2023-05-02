Frankfort’s boys volleyball team played one less set Monday against Franklin County than it did last week.

FHS defeated the Flyers 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17) Monday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium after winning 3-2 (21-25, 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10) April 25 at FCHS.

050223.FH Gilbert-FC Dunmire_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Carter Gilbert (32) hits the ball past Franklin County's Ben Dunmire (24) during Monday's match at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
050323.FC-PJ Marshall_ly.jpg

Franklin County's PJ Marshall serves during Monday's match against Frankfort at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

