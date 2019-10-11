The Eminence High School football team came into the district opener with Frankfort High averaging 44 points a game.
The Warriors easily topped that average, defeating the Panthers 60-30 at Sower Football Field.
“Eminence is a good team, and we didn’t have an answer for them tonight,” Frankfort coach Craig Foley said. “Honestly, we played awful out there.”
The score was 33-8 Eminence at the half with the Warriors taking advantage of three FHS turnovers early on.
The Panthers finished the game with four turnovers.
Frankfort’s first touchdown was a 38-yard reception by Xavier Cleveland early in the contest. Charlie Ellis ran in the conversion, giving FHS its only lead of the game at 8-7.
But the duo of Dakadrian Saunders and Marshall Metten countered with seven touchdowns on the night for Eminence.
Cleveland, playing backup quarterback most of the second half, threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one to Elijah Walker and two to Azeno Williams. Cleveland also ran in two two-point conversions.