The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday, defeating Whitefield Academy 62-61 at TFCA.

TFCA logo.jpg

Noah Sowders led TFCA with 25 points, followed by Micah Sowders with 20 and Weston Jones with 12.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription