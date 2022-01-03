TFCA logo.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season last week in the Ray Zellar Christmas Classic, beating Jackson City 60-21 Thursday at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.

Noah Sowders led the Royals with 17 points, and Dayton Simpson was in double figures with 10.

Also scoring for TFCA were Kalijah Wickers and Micah Sowders with eight points each, Caden Crutchfield with five, Femi Obielodan and Kaden Bratton with three points each, and William Sims, Weston Jones and Caleb Davis each with two points.

Micah Sowders had a team-high nine rebounds.

TFCA went 1-2 in the tournament, losing to Heart for Christ, a home school team in Louisville, 77-60 and to Whitefield Academy 65-58.

The Royals play at Covington Latin Tuesday.

