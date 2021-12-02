TFCA logo.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team lost its season opener to Model 72-57 Tuesday in Richmond.

Micah Sowders scored 28 points to lead TFCA, and Noah Sowders scored 16. Rounding out the scoring were Weston Jones with eight points, Kalijah Wickers and Dayton Simpson with two points each, and Caden Crutchfield with one point.

Jones led the Royals with six rebounds.

TFCA plays its next game at home Saturday against Henry County at 3:30 p.m.

