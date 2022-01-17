TFCA logo.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season Friday, defeating the Whitefield Academy 62-60 in Louisville.

Noah Sowders led TFCA with 25 points. He went 9-for-14 from the field and was 7-for-7 at the foul line.

Micah Sowders was in double figures with 11 points, followed by Femi Obielodan with nine points, Caden Crutchfield with six, Weston Jones with five, Dayton Simpson with four, and Kalijah Wickers with two points.

Obielodan led the team in rebounds with six.

The Royals lost 81-50 at Henry County Saturday.

Scoring for TFCA were Noah Sowders with 15 points, Micah Sowders with 13, Obielodan with eight, Connor McIntosh with five, Crutchfield and Jones with four points each, and William Sims with one point. Obielodan had nine rebounds.

TFCA plays its next game Thursday at Western Hills.

