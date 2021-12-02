TFCA logo.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Caitlin Wallace posted a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds as the TFCA girls basketball team lost at Washington County 43-28 Tuesday.

Jade Canterbury scored six points for the Lady Royals, followed by Clara Gross with four points and Emily Wallace with two points.

TFCA (0-2) plays at Lexington Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m.

