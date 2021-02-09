The Frankfort Christian Academy’s basketball teams swept a doubleheader at home Saturday against Highlands Latin.
TFCA’s boys team (3-7) won 61-58.
Noah Sowders went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and led the Royals with 21 points. Micah Sowders scored 13 points, and Femi Obielodan finished with 11.
Obielodan grabbed 13 rebounds, and Micah Sowders had 11.
Rounding out the scoring were Weston Jones with eight points, Connor McIntosh with six and Caden Crutchfield with two points.
The TFCA girls team (3-6) won 54-30.
Caroline Johnson led the Lady Royals with 18 points, followed by Caitlin Wallace with 13, Morgan Monroe with 11, Clara Gross with eight, and Jade Canterbury and Elizabeth Roy with two points each.
Frankfort Christian is playing a doubleheader at Trinity Christian Tuesday.
