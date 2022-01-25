TFCA logo.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball team defeated Trinity Christian 85-54 Saturday in the KCAC tournament in Bowling Green.

Noah Sowders led the Royals with 26 points, and Kalijah Wickers scored 23 points.

Micah Sowders was in double figures with 14 points, followed by Femi Obielodan with nine, Connor McIntosh with six, Weston Jones with five and Dayton Simpson with two points.

The Royals shot 65.5% from the field. Wickers went 10 for 13, and Noah Sowders was 11 for 16, including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.

Micah Sowders had eight rebounds, and Wickers had seven.

TFCA hosts Foundation Christian Academy Saturday at 2 p.m.

