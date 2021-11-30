TFCA logo.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy girls basketball team lost its season opener Monday, falling to Danville Christian 58-20 at TFCA.

Caitlin Wallace had a double-double for TFCA with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Also scoring for the Lady Royals were Clara Gross with five points, and Sarah Asher and Jade Canterbury with two points each.

TFCA plays at Washington County tonight.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription