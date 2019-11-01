Frankfort’s football team picked a good time to start a winning streak.
After losing their first two district games, the Panthers shut out district foe Berea 34-0 last week, and they followed that with a 49-13 win over Owen County Friday at Sower Field.
“They’re getting older,” FHS coach Craig Foley said about his team’s turnaround the last two weeks. “They’re really not freshmen after playing 10 varsity games. We've had everyone at practice, and we haven’t had any silly injuries.
“It’s all those things, and we’re starting to roll into form.”
FHS (4-6) led 13-0 after the first quarter and 34-6 at halftime.
When the Panthers scored midway through the third quarter, they went for a two-point conversion that sent the game to a running clock.
“We’ve been down, losing games and stuff,” FHS sophomore Azeno Williams said, “but we got a win last week and we’re playing pretty good, up front and our blocking.”
Williams scored four touchdowns Friday, starting with Frankfort’s first two on runs of 48 and 34 yards. Reed Miklavcic kicked the point-after on the first touchdown, and a conversion came up short after the second score.
In the second quarter, Williams had a 6-yard touchdown run, Ronnie Moore returned a point for another score, and Charlie Ellis scored from 8 yards out.
Owen’s touchdown came on 3-yard run by Matthew Young.
Williams scored his last touchdown on a 35-yard run, and a pass from Ellis to Xavier Cleveland on the conversion made the score 42-6 with 7:13 left in the third quarter.
The rest of the game was played with a running clock.
What’s been working for the Panthers the last two weeks?
“The blocking, and our defense has been pretty good,” Williams said.
FHS has outscored its opponents 83-13 in its last two games.
Frankfort took a 49-6 lead with less than a minute left in the third quarter when Delano Craig carried the ball in from 6 yards out.
Miklavcic went 4-for-4 on PATs, and Elijah Walker kicked the PAT after FHS’ last touchdown.
The Rebels (3-7) scored their last touchdown in the fourth quarter on a reception by Chase Stewart.
Frankfort starts postseason play next Friday at Eminence. The Warriors defeated FHS 60-30 on Oct. 11. Since that game, the Panthers have gone 2-1.
“There are some things we need to shore up, but I like where we’re at,” Foley said.