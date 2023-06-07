Rally for the cure- 2022 Group Photo.jpeg

Last year, 152 women played in the Franklin Country Club (FCC) Rally for the Cure Ladies Golf Scramble. This year's event will be on Tuesday, June 13, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. (Photo submitted)

This year in America, more than 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, and about 43,700 women will die of breast cancer.

One woman in eight either has or will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. In addition, 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 530 will die this year. If detected early, the five-year survival rate exceeds 95%.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription