Shelby County's football team pulled away in the second half to defeat Frankfort 40-20 Friday in Shelbyville.

It was the season opener for both teams.

"We played well," FHS coach Craig Foley said. "My guys fought. I can't fault that at all.

"Shelby County is a really good 4A school, and they're going to have a solid season."

The Panthers scored the game's first touchdown on a 41-yard run by Azeno Williams.

"We had the opening score, and and it went back and forth from there," Foley said.

Frankfort's second touchdown came on a 78-yard run by Charlie Ellis, and Sam Davis completed a pass to Damien Chadwell for the two-point conversion that put the Panthers up 14-12 in the second quarter.

Shelby scored with less than a minute remaining in first half to lead 18-14 at halftime.

The Rockets extended their lead to 33-14 with 11:53 left in the game.

The Panthers scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard pass from Davis to Larry Carter.

FHS plays its home opener Friday against Western Hills.

