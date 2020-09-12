Shelby County's football team pulled away in the second half to defeat Frankfort 40-20 Friday in Shelbyville.
It was the season opener for both teams.
"We played well," FHS coach Craig Foley said. "My guys fought. I can't fault that at all.
"Shelby County is a really good 4A school, and they're going to have a solid season."
The Panthers scored the game's first touchdown on a 41-yard run by Azeno Williams.
"We had the opening score, and and it went back and forth from there," Foley said.
Frankfort's second touchdown came on a 78-yard run by Charlie Ellis, and Sam Davis completed a pass to Damien Chadwell for the two-point conversion that put the Panthers up 14-12 in the second quarter.
Shelby scored with less than a minute remaining in first half to lead 18-14 at halftime.
The Rockets extended their lead to 33-14 with 11:53 left in the game.
The Panthers scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard pass from Davis to Larry Carter.
FHS plays its home opener Friday against Western Hills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.