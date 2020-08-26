Frankfort Independent Schools will have high school fall sports this year.
Frankfort won’t have fans at home contests, at least to begin the season.
That was one of three recommendations FIS Superintendent Houston Barber made to the school board in a special meeting Wednesday. The board voted 5-0 to accept the recommendations.
The recommendations were all made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This process started a long time ago, when we were having recommendations being made by both the KHSAA and the Department of Public Health, and our local health department guidelines,” Barber said.
The Kentucky High School Activities Association Board of Control voted 16-2 last week to proceed with the fall sports season. Games will begin the week of Sept. 7.
Barber’s other recommendations were to move all middle school fall sports to spring 2021 and to begin full practices for high school teams Wednesday evening with most sports starting their seasons the week of Sept. 7.
Golf began its season as scheduled on July 31.
Franklin County Schools Mark Kopp said a decision on fans hasn’t been made yet for his district.
“We are currently awaiting additional guidance from the KHSAA and the health department concerning fans in the stands for games and events,” he said. “That additional guidance could be coming out as soon as today (Wednesday).
“Once we receive that information, we will make an informed decision that takes into account the safety of our students, staff, and families.”
With FIS’ phased-in approach, there will be no fans at home competitions until further notice. Home events will be livestreamed.
“We can’t just dive right in going zero to 100 without precautionary suggestions and methods that create maximum transparency,” Barber said. “I’ve talked to our head coaches, our principals, health officials, and we’ve got protocols that are still so important to follow.
“It’s not business as usual as much as I would like it to be. We know we’re in a situation where we started school today, which I’m very excited about, and we started virtually. What happened back in March and since that point, we’re launching school, we’re launching athletics during this pandemic, and we’ve come too far to fail.”
In response to a question by board member Becky Barnes, Barber said middle school students can play on the varsity level, but it’s a coach’s decision.
Board member Amelia Berry asked about testing student-athletes for COVID-19.
Barber said FIS would not be doing mandatory testing every week, but when students have symptoms or there is a reported situation, students will be required to be tested or quarantine. If they choose not to be tested, they will have to quarantine.
Barber was a student-athlete at FHS, winning a state championship in cross country and going on to compete at the NCAA Division I level. He’s also been a coach.
“I will say, as your leader, I am all about athletics and student-athletes,” he told the board. “For me, it was about the mental health supports, those social emotional supports, but more importantly also that team building and giving kids an opportunity to build their resiliency skills.
“So it’s really, really important that kids have the opportunity to participate in athletics, and it is a way for them to learn about life in coming together and solving these difficult, challenging situations.”
Barber said he understands the hardship having no fans is for parents.
“I feel as though this is a kids-first recommendation,” he said. “You know I have two soccer players who are playing varsity soccer right now. I want to get out there and watch them as much as anybody else.
“I’ve got a cross country runner, love to see out there, but I do also have a child who’s at risk, and families will have to make these decisions. I’m not going to not propose that we don’t follow protocols, that we don’t take this serious, at the expense of costing a season and costing lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.