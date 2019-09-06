When junior Charlie Ellis reversed field and cut back against the grain, scampering from the Frankfort 40 to inside the Fairdale 20, it appeared to be a classic cat-and-dog affair. When Ellis swept around the left end two plays later in a pair of gold shoes, the Panthers were within a point, 7-6.
From there it was a game of big plays and the Bulldogs had twice as many. Senior quarterback Trey McCoy burned the FHS defense with strikes to Brendan Brown, Zack Higdon and Tyjuan Walker to build a 33-13 halftime lead.
The Panthers showed life in the second half when freshman Sam Davis hit Xavier Cleveland between two defenders. Cleveland wrestled the ball from a defender and scored from 20 yards out.
On the ensuing kickoff, Reed Miklavcic covered his own onside kick and the Panthers marched inside the Fairdale 5-yard line before fading.
Walker scored several more touchdowns and Frankfort never seriously challenged, eventually falling 60-26 in the second annual Fast Freddie’s Bowl. MVPs for the game were Ellis for Frankfort and McCoy for Fairdale.
Frankfort travels to Williamsburg next Friday.