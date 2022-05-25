Great Crossing defeated Frankfort High School in the opening round of the 41st District softball tournament Tuesday evening at State Stadium.

Great Crossing mercied Frankfort 10-0 in the fifth inning.

Despite the loss, Lady Panthers coach Katelyn Blair was happy with the way her team never quit. 

“I was really proud of my team. They didn’t give up, they came to play today,” she said. “We got outplayed but it was not because we didn’t come here to play, it’s not because we didn’t try. I feel like everyone gave everything that they had.”

The loss marks the end of the season for Frankfort (9-20). 

In the loss they struggled to get anything going, only tallying two hits, one in the first inning by senior catcher Caroline Miklavcic and one in the third inning by senior left fielder Kesha Gerow. Frankfort never had a runner farther than first base. 

Frankfort's starting pitcher was freshman Sadie Dungan.

Great Crossing (17-14) moves on to the district championship game where it will face off against Western Hills Wednesday.

