Frankfort had seven football players named to the Class 1A District 3 all-district team.

The team was selected by the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association.

FHS players named to the team were Azeno Williams at running back and outside linebacker, Tayshon Hamilton on the offensive and defensive lines, Charlie Ellis at wide receiver, Elijah Walker at tight end and punter, Jyden Graham and Adrian Spencer on the offensive line, and Thiago Pires at cornerback.

Walker received honorable mention as a defensive lineman.

