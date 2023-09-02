Frankfort's football team was scheduled to play at Rockcastle County Friday. but FHS forfeited the game for health reasons.

"We currently only have 16 healthy players," said Amy Dungan, the Frankfort Independent Schools athletic director. "We have several out with concussions, illnesses and other injuries. We made the decision that taking a week to recover was best for the health of the team.

