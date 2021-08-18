Like all high school football teams in the state, Frankfort dealt with a constantly changing landscape last year because of COVID-19.

The Panthers went 2-5 last season, losing in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

“We had so many unknowns week in and week out, and I think this year will be no different,” FHS coach Craig Foley said, referring to rising COVID case numbers in the state.

Despite the uncertainty, Frankfort has had a good buildup to its season opener at home Friday against Paris.

“This was one of the better off-seasons we’ve had,” Foley said. “We had 15 to 16 kids in the weight room lifting weights. The kids came here and spent some extra time, and we know what we can get out of those kids.”

Two seniors from last year’s team, Tayshon Hamilton and Parks Pressley, are now playing football at Georgetown College.

Two other seniors from last season opted to take a supplemental year. Elijah Walker is back at defensive end. He’s the leading tackler back from last year’s team, and he’s also the Panthers’ punter.

Charlie Ellis is also taking the supplemental year but has opted not to play football.

Frankfort has several players returning at the skill positions.

“Sam (Davis) is back at quarterback, and Larry Carter is back at wide receiver after missing almost all last season,” Foley said. “Zeno (Williams) is back in the backfield, and Jaden Morgan had a great offseason.”

Davis, Carter and Morgan are all juniors, and Williams is a senior.

Williams rushed for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He was the Panthers’ leading scorer with 12 touchdowns (he scored one on an interception return), and two two-point conversions.

Playing linebacker, he had 31 tackles with seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

“On offense we’re thin up front this year,” Foley said. “On defense we can move people around, but on offense we’re thin. Adrian Spencer will anchor our offensive line. He’s going to be a father figure to our other guys.

“When he was a freshman he did a 180 to his sophomore year. If he does the same thing from his junior to senior year that will be a big positive.”

Davis passed for 756 yards and seven touchdowns last season. His leading receiver was Ellis with 334 yards and three touchdowns, and Carter was next with 114 yards and two touchdowns.

“Sam has gotten bigger and stronger, and he has more velocity on the ball,” Foley said. “We’re working on his reads.”

Junior Joseph Goins will be the Panthers’ backup quarterback. Ellis and sophomore Parker Hammons, who also elected not to play football this season, were the backups last year.

Frankfort finished second in its district last year to Kentucky Country Day, and the Panthers lost to Eminence 21-20 in the playoffs.

“KCD is definitely the favorite,” Foley said about this year’s district. “Eminence I heard has lost some players, and Berea is much improved. They have a new coach this year. I think it’ll be a fairly competitive district.”

