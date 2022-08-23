FHS logo

Frankfort’s football team opened its season with a 56-30 loss at Paris Friday.

The Panthers play at Lynn Camp this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats opened their season last week with a 20-14 win over Jellico, Tennessee.

