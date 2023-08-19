Frankfort football coach Yogi Davis got his first game as a head coach under his belt Friday.
Now the Panthers are ready to move on to next week after losing to Paris 50-0 at Sower Field.
“I was nervous at first, then we got here, and I was like, ‘hey, it’s a ballgame,’” Davis said. “This is what I do, this is what I love to do. This is my calling, it’s what I’m supposed to do, and I made sure to tell my players that this is not all their fault. I know you have coaches that will take a loss like this and the first thing they want to do is put it all on the players, but it starts at the top.
“It starts with me, it starts with my coaching staff. We’ve got to go to the drawing board and figure out what we’ve got to do as far as preparation, and then execute that next week and hopefully we can take a step forward before we go to Moore on Friday.”
Paris led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and added a touchdown in the second on a 40-yard pass from Julius Gregory to Jakari Ransom for a 22-0 halftime lead.
Paris kicked off to start the second half, but Frankfort fumbled the kickoff and the Greyhounds recovered.
Paris scored twice in the third quarter on a 4-yard run by Jaiden Holman and a 1-yard run by Ransom, and the Greyhounds added two scores in the fourth with a 65-yard pass by Gregory and a 10-yard run by Brandon Smith-Santiago.
Davis said the Greyhounds didn’t do anything that caught his team off guard.
“We scouted them and we had a chance to watch film on them, but I think they beat us at the point of contact,” he said. “When it got to the point of contact, they were physical, they were more sound, they were more disciplined. At the end of the day that’s one of the main elements of football, discipline and being fundamentally sound. That’s what Paris was tonight.”
Frankfort plays Friday at Moore in Louisville and at Rockcastle County Sept. 1 before returning home for a Sept. 8 game against Iroquois.
“I’m grateful,” Davis said. “This is my first game as a head coach, definitely a humbling experience coming from Pikeville (the defending Class 1A state champion).
“I can’t remember the last time someone scored 50 points on me, while I’ve been on a staff, but at the same time it’s a learning experience, and I’m ready to move on to next week, and hopefully next week we’ll be able to get out of there with a win.”
