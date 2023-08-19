Frankfort football coach Yogi Davis got his first game as a head coach under his belt Friday.

Now the Panthers are ready to move on to next week after losing to Paris 50-0 at Sower Field.

081923.FHS Smith-Paris Patterson_ly.jpg

Frankfort quarterback J.D. Smith (5) tries to get past Paris' Cordre Patterson (60) Friday at Sower Field. Paris won 50-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
081923.FH Knuckles-Paris Johnson_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Zavian Knuckles (2) heads up the sideline with Paris' Christian Johnson in pursuit during Friday's game at Sower Field. Paris won 50-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription