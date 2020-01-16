The Frankfort High and The Frankfort Christian Academy girls basketball teams both lost in the semifinals of the 11th Region All “A” Classic Thursday at Lexington Christian.
In the first game, FHS lost to Berea 52-37.
The Lady Pirates led at every quarter break, but Frankfort stayed within striking distance.
Berea was ahead 13-6 after the first quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 34-28 going into the final period.
Frankfort shot 35.6% for the game.
Madison Close led the Lady Panthers with nine points, followed by Tianna Mitchell with seven, Jamya Chenault with six, Brianna Walker with five, Gracie Edelen and Brooklyn Taylor with four points each, and Rhealee Ellis with two points.
Berea, which shot 51.7%, was led in scoring by Chesney Lovins with 16 points and Isis Rodgers with 13.
FHS (9-6) plays its next game at home Jan. 24 against Western Hills.
The Lady Pirates (9-8) will play Lexington Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. in the tournament championship game at LCA.
Lexington Christian advanced to the title game with a 58-14 win over TFCA in Thursday’s second game.
LCA led 38-3 at halftime and 50-5 after three quarters.
Lindsay Miller led the Lady Royals with six points, followed by Sarah Asher and Brady Barnes with three points each and Morgan Monroe with two points.
The Lady Eagles (3-11) had three players in double figures — Gracie Royalty with 20 points, Emilie Teall with 13 and Jaden Kenney with 12.