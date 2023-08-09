The Franklin County and Frankfort High boys golf teams tied for fifth place in the 25th annual Flyer Classic Tuesday at Juniper Hill.
Both teams shot 314. FHS’ Carter Denton led the local players with a score of 76, and Gunnar Roberts shot a 77 to lead the Flyers.
Great Crossing won the team title, shooting 292, and Campbell County’s Talen Beane was medalist with a six-under par 64.
“I want to thank (Juniper Hill pro) Kirk Schooley,” FCHS golf coach Kevin Hall said. “The course was in great shape, and our booster club was awesome.”
Rounding out the scores for the Flyers were Sam Brown, 78; Zach Perry, 79; Ben Bevington, 80; and Kolby Nesselrode, 85.
For Frankfort, Myles Williams and Jack Kennedy both shot 78, followed by Will Boswell, 82; Drew Ludwig, 86; and Conner Roth, 101.
Franklin County had a second team in the tournament, led by Porter Peale with a 98 and followed by Memphis Martin, 100; Aldon Webber, 104; Braden Byers, 108; and Brooks Young, 114.
FCHS’ Roberts, Brown, Perry, Bevington, Nesselrode, Martin and Byers are all seniors.
The players with the top five scores in the tournament were named to the all-tournament team. They were Beane, Great Crossing’s Alex Bennett, 66; Newport Central Catholic’s Caleb Eaglin, 67; and Lexington Catholic’s J.D. Collins, Great Crossing’s Brady Parker and Spencer County’s Seth Shelley, who each shot 70.
Frankfort plays Anderson County Monday, and FCHS plays Shelby County Aug. 16. Both matches are at Juniper Hill.
Team standings
1. Great Crossing 292, 2. Lexington Catholic 297, 3. Spencer Co. 299, 4. Russell 307, 5. (tie) Frankfort, Franklin Co. 314, 7. Henry Clay 315, 8. Montgomery Co. ‘A’ 324, 9. (tie) Model, Woodford Co. 326, 11. Mercer Co. 330, 12. Owen Co. 333, 13. East Jessamine 359, 14. Montgomery Co. ‘B’ 360, 15. Franklin Co. No. 2 410.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.