The Franklin County and Frankfort High boys golf teams tied for fifth place in the 25th annual Flyer Classic Tuesday at Juniper Hill.

Both teams shot 314. FHS’ Carter Denton led the local players with a score of 76, and Gunnar Roberts shot a 77 to lead the Flyers.

