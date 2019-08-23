Frankfort and Franklin County will meet tonight for the championship of the Rotary Capital City Classic boys soccer tournament at Sower Soccer Complex.
The championship match is part of a doubleheader. Western Hills will play Anderson County at 6 p.m., followed by Frankfort vs. Franklin County at 8 p.m.
FCHS and FHS are both 2-0 in the tournament after winning their matches Friday.
The Flyers shut out Anderson County 5-0, and the Panthers edged Western Hills 1-0.
Scoring for Franklin County were Olger Farfan and Alan Martinez both with two goals and Drew Harrod with one.
Adam Gritton, Harrod and Henry Nsiah had assists.
Reed Miklavcic scored Frankfort's goal.