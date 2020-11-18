The fifth annual Frankfort Frosty 5K, benefitting the Honduras Relief Fund, Water With Blessings and the Mission Frankfort Clinic, will be virtual this year because of COVID-19.
Registration is $22 per person, and participants can register for the race at http://runsignup.com/race/ky/frankfort/frankfortfrosty5K.
All registrants and donors will be eligible for the three times per week door prize drawings and the three grand door prizes that will be drawn on Dec. 6.
Door prizes include carved wooden bowls and candlesticks, snowman wreath, quilted Advent calendar and pot holders, electric toothbrushes and more. The three grand prizes are a photo shoot with Anne Wheatcraft Photography, two hours of DJ services with A to Z Productions, and a COVID safe home visit from Santa.
Central Kentucky registrants will have a designated shirt pick-up location to be determined; T-shirts for registrants from farther away will be mailed.
