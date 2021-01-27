Frankfort High’s girls basketball team defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 59-32 Tuesday at TFCA.
Jamya Chenault scored a game-high 21 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, and she grabbed nine rebounds.
Also scoring for FHS were Rhealee Ellis with nine points, Rachel Shropshire with eight, Haley Close and Katie Norman with five points each, Tatum Williams and Annabel Young with four points each, Charlianne Robinson with two, and Brianna Walker with one point. Shropshire also had eight rebounds.
Caitlin Wallace led the Lady Royals with 18 points and eight rebounds. Rounding out the scoring for TFCA were Clara Gross with six points, Morgan Monroe with five, Caroline Johnson with two and Jade Canterbury with one point.
Frankfort (6-3) plays at St. Francis in Louisville Thursday.
The next game for TFCA (1-6) is Tuesday at Beth Haven in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.