Frankfort High’s girls basketball team defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 59-32 Tuesday at TFCA.

Jamya Chenault scored a game-high 21 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, and she grabbed nine rebounds.

Also scoring for FHS were Rhealee Ellis with nine points, Rachel Shropshire with eight, Haley Close and Katie Norman with five points each, Tatum Williams and Annabel Young with four points each, Charlianne Robinson with two, and Brianna Walker with one point. Shropshire also had eight rebounds.

Caitlin Wallace led the Lady Royals with 18 points and eight rebounds. Rounding out the scoring for TFCA were Clara Gross with six points, Morgan Monroe with five, Caroline Johnson with two and Jade Canterbury with one point.

Frankfort (6-3) plays at St. Francis in Louisville Thursday.

The next game for TFCA (1-6) is Tuesday at Beth Haven in Louisville.

