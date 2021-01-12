011321.FBall-FHChenault_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Jamaya Chenault shoots a free throw during the Lady Panthers' 11th Region All "A" Classic game Monday against Lexington Christian at Berea. FHS won 57-56 in overtime and will play in the semifinals Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Scott Walker)

Trailing 16-6 after the first quarter, Frankfort's girls basketball team rallied for a 57-56 overtime win over Lexington Christian Monday in the first round of the 11th Region All "A" Classic.

FHS (3-1) will play Model in the semifinals Wednesday at 8 p.m. The tournament is being played at Berea Community High School.

The Lady Panthers trailed 25-22 at halftime Monday and outscored LCA 17-13 in the third quarter to take a 39-38 lead into the final period.

The score was tied 50-50 at the end of regulation.

Jamaya Chenault led FHS with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Rhealee Ellis and Rachel Shropshire were also in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Ellis also had six assists and four steals.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Panthers were Haley Close with nine points, Brianna Walker with three and Tatum Williams with two points.

Gracie Royalty led LCA (0-3) with 17 points.

