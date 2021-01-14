FHS logo

Frankfort’s girls basketball team will play in the 11th Region All “A” Classic championship game Saturday.

The Lady Panthers (4-1) earned their spot in the game with a 55-47 win over Model Wednesday in the semifinals.

FHS faces Berea Saturday at 2 p.m. in the title game. The tournament is being played at Berea Community High School.

The Lady Panthers led at the first two quarter breaks — 14-6 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime — and they extended their lead to 17 points, 35-18, in the third quarter.

That’s when Model (0-4) made a run. The Lady Patriots trailed 38-31 going into the fourth quarter, and they pulled within three points with about two minutes left in the game. FHS scored six of the game’s final seven points.

Jamaya Chenault led Frankfort with 26 points and 14 rebounds, and teammate Rachel Shropshire finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Rhealee Ellis scored seven points for FHS, and Charlotte Barnett and Haley Close both scored six points.

McKenna Tuttle scored 21 points to lead Model.

