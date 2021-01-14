Frankfort’s girls basketball team will play in the 11th Region All “A” Classic championship game Saturday.
The Lady Panthers (4-1) earned their spot in the game with a 55-47 win over Model Wednesday in the semifinals.
FHS faces Berea Saturday at 2 p.m. in the title game. The tournament is being played at Berea Community High School.
The Lady Panthers led at the first two quarter breaks — 14-6 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime — and they extended their lead to 17 points, 35-18, in the third quarter.
That’s when Model (0-4) made a run. The Lady Patriots trailed 38-31 going into the fourth quarter, and they pulled within three points with about two minutes left in the game. FHS scored six of the game’s final seven points.
Jamaya Chenault led Frankfort with 26 points and 14 rebounds, and teammate Rachel Shropshire finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Rhealee Ellis scored seven points for FHS, and Charlotte Barnett and Haley Close both scored six points.
McKenna Tuttle scored 21 points to lead Model.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.