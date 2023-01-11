Frankfort’s girls basketball team cruised to a 48-20 win over Model Tuesday in the 11th Region All “A” Classic at Sayre.

With the victory, FHS (9-9) will play Lexington Christian Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play Berea for the championship Saturday at 2 p.m.

