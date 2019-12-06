Frankfort’s Jamaya Chenault had a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Lady Panther basketball team won 51-45 Wednesday at Dayton.
Also in double figures for FHS were Madison Close with 11 points and Rhealee Ellis with 10.
Rounding out the scoring were Gracie Edelen with three points, and Claire Irish and Tianna Mitchell with two points each.
Close and Edelen both had nine rebounds, Mitchell had five assists, and Close had six steals.
Frankfort plays at Lexington Catholic Saturday at 6 p.m.