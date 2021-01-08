Frankfort girls basketball team defeated Kentucky Country Day 58-44 Wednesday in Louisville, evening its record at 1-1.
FHS’ Jamaya Chenault had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Rachel Shropshire was in double figures with 13 points. Chenault went 12-for-19 from the field, shooting 63.2%, and Shropshire was 6-for-10.
Also scoring for Frankfort were Haley Close with nine points, Tatum Williams with four, Rhealee Ellis with three, and Brooklyn Peyton and Charlotte Barnett with two points each.
FHS opened its season with a 58-48 loss Monday at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.
Chenault led the Lady Panthers with 24 points, followed by Rachel Shropshire with 12 points, Brianna Walker with five, Close with three, and Ellis and Barnett with two points each.
Walker had a team-high eight rebounds.
Frankfort plays at Trinity Christian in Louisville today.
