Longevity is an important factor for the Frankfort High girls basketball program.
The Lady Panthers graduated one senior off last year’s team — T.T. Barnett — who joined the program as a fifth grader.
“I feel good about the girls we have in the program,” FHS coach Deron Norman said. “We’ve had them forever as coaches. We’ve had some since they started playing basketball.”
This year’s team has four seniors — Tianna Mitchell, Claire Irish, Madison Close and Gracie Edelen.
With Barnett, who had been FHS’ point guard, gone, Norman has been shuffling his lineup.
“We’re moving Jamaya (Chenault) to the point guard position,” he said. “She played there all summer long. (Freshman) Rhealee (Ellis) will be the two, and Tianna will be at the three.”
Chenault, a 5-10 sophomore, played the post for Frankfort last season. She led the team in rebounds, averaging six per game, and she was the third-leading scorer with 7.5 points per contest.
Frankfort finished last year at 15-16, and the Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Mitchell, who averaged 16.8 points per game. Ellis was second on the team in scoring with an eight-point average.
“Maddie scored 20 points in our first scrimmage,” Norman said. “She puts points on the board. She doesn’t force anything, and she’s good on defense.
“Maddie is someone we’ll definitely depend on this year.”
Even with Chenault moving out to the point guard position, the Lady Panthers won’t be lacking height on the inside.
Close and Edelen are both 5-10, junior Tatum Williams is 6-1 and freshman Brooklyn Taylor is 6-2.
“Size-wise we don’t have big, big size, but we have a lot of girls around the same height,” Norman said. “Maddie, Gracie and Tatum are very athletic.”
Frankfort opens the season Monday at Trimble County and doesn’t play at home until Dec. 16 when it hosts Danville Christian.
The Lady Panthers are playing in a tournament in Florida right before Christmas and will host the Christmas at the Capital tournament Dec. 27-29.
“We are very athletic,” Norman said. “We can play a lot of different lineups, and we’re very agile. We have a lot of leeway with our lineup.”