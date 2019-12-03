Frankfort’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 44-41 win over Trimble County Monday in Bedford.
FHS’ Jamaya Chenault had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and teammate Tianna Mitchell finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Brianna Walker with five points, Madison Close and Gracie Edelen with three points each, Haley Close with two, and Rhealee Ellis with one point.
Walker had six rebounds, and Edelen had three steals.
Frankfort plays at Dayton Wednesday.